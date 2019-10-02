Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,554.76

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,554.76 and traded as high as $4,822.00. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at $4,640.00, with a volume of 35,502 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAW shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,554.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,285.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,778 ($62.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,569.06 ($36,023.86).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

