Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Garrett Motion traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 273251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTX. Bank of America raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 163,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $739.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

