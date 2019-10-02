GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 391,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,846. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.16%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

