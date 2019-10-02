General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,635,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,514,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

