Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

