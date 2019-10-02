Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.07 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Gifto has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Binance, Upbit and Bancor Network. Gifto has a market cap of $8.07 million and $4.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Coinnest, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Allbit, Bibox, Bithumb and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

