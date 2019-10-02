GINcoin (GIN) Tops One Day Volume of $5,243.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $95,244.00 and approximately $5,243.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.02148499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.02685267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00675367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00667469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00454859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,185,091 coins and its circulating supply is 7,185,081 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

