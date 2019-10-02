Glennon Small Companies (ASX:GC1) Shares Down 0.6%

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.85 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), 2,453 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.85 ($0.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.84.

Get Glennon Small Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile (ASX:GC1)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.