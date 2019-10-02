Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.533 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 103.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

