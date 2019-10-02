Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $37,005.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,180,851 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

