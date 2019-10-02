Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 152.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.6%.

GWRS stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

