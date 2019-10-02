Gnosis Price Hits $14.58 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $14.58 or 0.00176299 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Kraken and GOPAX. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $7,239.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00189884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01011578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Mercatox, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Kraken, ABCC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.