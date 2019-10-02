Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

GOGO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 463,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $548.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 2,530,647 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

