Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMLP shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,292,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

