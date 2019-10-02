Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Tops $122.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $33,432.00 and $122.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00190446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.01011119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090728 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,178,793 coins and its circulating supply is 4,377,793 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

