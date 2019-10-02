Golem (GNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.89 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, BigONE, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $44.53 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01013931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,450,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Coinbe, BitBay, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Gate.io, GOPAX, Tidex, Koinex, BigONE, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC, BitMart, Liqui, Poloniex, ABCC, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Iquant, Bithumb and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

