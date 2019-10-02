Golfcoin (GOLF) Market Cap Hits $206,302.00

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Golfcoin has traded 81% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golfcoin has a total market capitalization of $206,302.00 and $573.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golfcoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Golfcoin

Golfcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc.

Golfcoin Coin Trading

Golfcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golfcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golfcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.