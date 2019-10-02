GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.GoPro also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on GoPro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on GoPro to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

GPRO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 5,842,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

