Graviocoin (GIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,381.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $255,783.00 and approximately $1,381.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,170,509,146 coins and its circulating supply is 968,714,146 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

