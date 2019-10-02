GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Trading 1.8% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, 1,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

