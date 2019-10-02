Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, 6,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 606% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Halma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.