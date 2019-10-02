Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.42 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 776,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 305.8% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 35,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

