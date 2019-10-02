Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,823,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after purchasing an additional 819,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 1,820,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

