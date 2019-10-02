Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 11,293 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PACCAR by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,383,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after acquiring an additional 262,195 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

PACCAR stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. 472,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.