Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,216 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,663 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 5,040,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

