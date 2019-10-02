HCP (NYSE:HCP) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on HCP (NYSE:HCP) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.44.

HCP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,181. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.25. HCP has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HCP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in HCP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in HCP by 2,313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 1,505,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCP by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HCP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

