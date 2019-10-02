Head to Head Comparison: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) versus Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Adecoagro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro $793.24 million 0.87 -$24.62 million $0.78 7.56

Corteva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecoagro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro 2.53% 1.32% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corteva and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41 Adecoagro 0 2 1 0 2.33

Corteva currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Adecoagro has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Corteva.

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Adecoagro does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Corteva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It is involved in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,967 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 12.3 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

