Head to Head Comparison: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) versus Envestnet (OTCMKTS:ENV)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.71 million 0.09 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Envestnet $812.36 million 3.59 $5.76 million $1.25 44.66

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -7.79% -68.06% -29.36% Envestnet -1.72% 9.15% 4.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveWorld and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 3 6 1 2.80

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Summary

Envestnet beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

