Head-To-Head Review: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Validian (NASDAQ:VLDI)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Validian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.01 million 1.30 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -3.43 Validian $470,000.00 35.88 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qumu and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -8.42% -11.95% -2.44% Validian N/A N/A -3,980.24%

Risk & Volatility

Qumu has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -2.94, indicating that its stock price is 394% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

