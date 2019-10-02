Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Set at $70.00 by KeyCorp

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given a $70.00 price objective by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of HQY traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $52.80. 820,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.98. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $318,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,711,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity in the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

