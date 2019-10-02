Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.84. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 8,791,953 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 3,242,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after buying an additional 1,533,202 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,361,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.