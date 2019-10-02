Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Set at $15.00 by UBS Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been given a $15.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

HPE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,439,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,070,000 after acquiring an additional 366,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,381,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after buying an additional 211,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

