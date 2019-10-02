Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Delta Apparel worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 84.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at $541,000.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

DLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.