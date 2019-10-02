Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 189,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 117,703 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 9,218,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

