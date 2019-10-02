Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $407,000 in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,351,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.39. Clarus Corp has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

