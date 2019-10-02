Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 672,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,539. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.