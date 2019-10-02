Horizen (ZEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.75 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00041725 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Graviex and Upbit. Horizen has a total market cap of $25.70 million and $2.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00458967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00093640 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003107 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000593 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,453,775 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io.

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bittrex, COSS, Graviex, Binance, OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

