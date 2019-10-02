Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,359,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 518,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 63,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,624. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

