Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Up 6%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71, 456,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 597,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of analysts have commented on HDSN shares. ValuEngine cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 651,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

