Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.56 and last traded at C$8.63, approximately 800,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,107,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.91.

HSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

