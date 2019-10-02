Hydrogen Price Up 108.8% This Week (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, IDAX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, BitMart, BitForex, Mercatox, DEx.top, Token Store, IDAX, Upbit, Fatbtc and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.