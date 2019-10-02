IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IBM by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in IBM by 706.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IBM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IBM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. 728,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

