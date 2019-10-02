IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $591.31

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.31 and traded as low as $604.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $604.60, with a volume of 68,908 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million and a PE ratio of 37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 591.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 586.74.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

