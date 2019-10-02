Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. 44,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

