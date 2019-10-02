imbrex (REX) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One imbrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. imbrex has a market capitalization of $37,894.00 and $3.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01008071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.