Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. GMP Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 11,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,801. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

