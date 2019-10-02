InflationCoin (IFLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $33,506.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00850729 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.