Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362,677.00 and $19,312.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00190890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01018848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090164 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,071,496 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

