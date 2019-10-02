INMAX Price Tops $0.12 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market cap of $309,568.00 and approximately $34,941.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INMAX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,591 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

