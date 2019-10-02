Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Sells 6,657 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $200,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 312,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,197.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Jr. Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $261,886.38.

On Thursday, August 1st, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,654 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $297,833.04.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.